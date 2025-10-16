Crackdown on Blue Badge fraud across Central Bedfordshire

A day targeting misuse of Blue Badge permits has been carried out by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The council’s enforcement team undertook inspections across Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Potton, Biggleswade and Sandy. Officers checked Blue Badges in both council car parks and on vehicles parked on double yellow lines.

During the operation, officers examined a total of 126 Blue Badges. In two instances officers discovered the badge owners were absent, prompting further investigations. Additionally, two vehicles were discovered parked in disabled bays without displaying a valid Blue Badge, and penalty charge notices were issued.

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance and Highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Our action shows our continuing commitment to strengthen enforcement and to protect genuine Blue Badge holders. It also demonstrates why we make every effort to properly fund our enforcement teams, against a backdrop of government austerity.”

If you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge, you can report it to the Council by calling 0300 300 4154 or emailing [email protected].