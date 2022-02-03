Dee with her mum Maddy

A dance fitness instructor is set to host a fundraising event for the hospice that cared for her mum during her final days.

Dee Kendall is teaming up with friend and fellow instructor Lisa Hiller to run a Dance Fitness event on Friday, March 4.

And all proceeds will be donated to Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Dee and Lisa

Dee, who lives in Gamlingay, explained: "I have always had a passion for dance, and I love to share that passion by teaching a dance fitness class called Beatz.

"One of my most loyal participants was my lovely Mum, Maddy. She loved to dance too and was a real inspiration dancing right up until May of last year when she fell ill.

"Her diagnosis of a rare form of cancer was a massive blow. Mum fought hard for several months until finally being admitted to St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger, where she sadly died a few days later.

"I miss her terribly, but I cannot speak highly enough of the care that both Mum and all our family received from the incredible staff at the Hospice. They made a very difficult time so much more bearable and have continued to stay in touch supporting us all to adjust to life without Mum. I will always be so very grateful for their help."

Before falling ill, Maddy was also a regular at Zumba Gold classes run by Lisa.

Lisa runs charity fundraising events every year, and this year she has teamed up with Dee to host the event for the hospice - with an ambitious target of £1,500.

Dee added: "Celebrating my Mum’s life and remembering all the loved ones that we have all lost, we will be dancing and fundraising for the hospice so they can continue to support other patients and their families."

The evening of fitness and fun will take place at The Weatherley Centre in Biggleswade.

Starting at 6pm, they will be running three back-to-back sessions including Zumba Gold, Beatz and Glow Beatz.

Tickets are £10 per session and with a limit on numbers, booking is essential. For more information and details of how to book your place, please email [email protected]