Decorate charity bauble at Biggleswade's Christmas Fair and Lights Switch On

The event poster. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

People can decorate their very own bauble in Biggleswade this Christmas to help raise money for charity.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends and families are invited to the Market Square on Friday, November 29, from midday until 9pm for a day of festive fun.

There will be gift stalls, food and drink vendors, a visit from Father Christmas, live performances, a special BSL interpreter for the event, and "plenty of surprises" to delight all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman, said: "The holiday season is around the corner, and we can't wait to celebrate with you.

"This year, for just £1, you can decorate your very own bauble to hang on the Market Square tree. Every pound raised will go directly to the mayor's charities, so come and add your sparkle for a good cause. Baubles are limited, so grab yours soon."

Visit the town council office to collect a bauble

The mayor's charities are Tourettes Action, and CHUMS, which supports young people's mental health and wellbeing.