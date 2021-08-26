Did you visit Sandy's Summer Street Market and Community Fun Day?

Sandy’s Summer Street Market and Community Fun Day were a "resounding success", as residents and families braved the rain to attend the events in "true Sandy spirit".

Hundreds of people came out to the Summer Street Market to support local creators at Sandy Town Council’s second seasonal market of the year.

The Market Square buzzed with activity on August 22, as visitors explored a wealth of artisanal products, gifts, art pieces and tasty treats from 22 small businesses.

Sandy Ukulele Group. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Cllr Susan Sutton, chairman of the council’s Events Working Group, said: “We were glad to arrange this special event to welcome the community back into our town centre and I was pleased to see so many visitors from Sandy and nearby villages enjoying the market. Thank you to all the businesses offering their lovely, unique products, and to the talented musicians who gave great performances.

"We also appreciate our residents getting behind local businesses and choosing to shop with independent retailers in our town.”

Traders reported a great day of sales and received lots of interest from the community, with a number of stalls selling out completely before the end of the day.

Watch Commander Barrows and fire fighters from Sandy Fire Station also added to the fun, bringing a fire engine to the market to engage with the public.

Shopping and enjoying music from ExAct. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Meanwhile, the Sandy Neighbourhood Plan Steering group spoke to residents to hear their opinions about the future of the town.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman added: "The weather couldn’t dampen spirits as the crowds enjoyed some great live music from vocal duo, ExAct, and Sandy Ukulele Group. Both performances went down brilliantly with visitors and helped to bring a party atmosphere to the market."

Those visiting Sandy on Sunday also had a brilliant time at the Community Fun Day in Bedford Road Recreation Ground, which was organised by Let’s Get Going, a local community interest company which helps people improve their well-being through movement, play, nature, and creativity.

There was something for everyone as a host of community groups from sports clubs to the WI came together to connect, have fun, and show residents what the town has to offer.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt with stallholder Kelly Cox of the Blushwood Company. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Visitors tried sports like football, cricket and weightlifting, but also had great fun with Let’s Get Going games like ‘Sandy by the sea’ and ‘the grass is lava’; local sessions with these nature based games will be starting soon.

Attendees also found out what’s involved in Nordic Walking, experienced sound therapy sessions, and asked questions about the benefits of Yoga to the local Devi Kundalini coach.

The spokeswoman added: "Bedfordshire Permaculture Guild led discussions on composting and Sensei Richard Scoot brought along a Samurai mask and shared his insight from 31 years of karate. There were also raffles, a lucky dip and games of crazy golf and skittles from the Girl Guides and the Lions Club.

"Of course, no community event would be complete without the Scouts offering burgers and tea."

Events Working Group Chair Cllr Susan Sutton, Deputy Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt and stallholder Gillian Wilkes. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

Let’s Get Going organiser, Emma Foxley was keen to highlight how many great organisations there are around the town. She said: “Thank you so much for being part of today. Thank you, Sandy folk that joined us and had a go even in the rain! That’s the true Sandy spirit."

If you want to know more about any sessions run by these groups, please get in contact with Emma at [email protected]

Emma Foxley of Let's Get Going & Deputy Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt at the Community Fun Day. Photo: Sandy Town Council.