Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm May 7 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Lower Caldecote - lane closures and gap closures for barriers - permanent on behalf of Non-Statutory Body.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots Bypass Roundabout to Tithe Farm Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8pm May 13 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm Roundabout to Caxton Gibbet Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway..