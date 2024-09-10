Don't miss Bedfordshire Steam and Country Fayre at Old Warden Park this weekend

Bedfordshire Steam and Country Fayre returns this weekend in the picturesque setting of Old Warden Park.

Families are invited to take a trip back in time and see: steam engines of all sizes, working demonstrations, heavy horses, fairground organs, working crafts, an action packed arena, vintage vehicles, an old time fairground, and a vintage tractor.

The event runs for three days from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15. Gates open at 9am.

The Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society website states: "Attracting over 15,000 visitors each year, we aim to give an insight into the country life at the turn of the 20th century when steam was in its hey day. Many working demonstrations are taking place wherever you may care to roam on the 400 acre site.

"For the complete day out, visit the beer garden, listen to the band and watch the stage show. Stay into Saturday evening and end your day marvelling at the magnificent line-up of showman’s engines generating the fairground rides and attractions.

"Come and see how it was done in grandfathers’ day."

There will also be a children's area, craft and food halls, trade and market stalls, and a licenced bar and refreshments. Dogs on leads are welcome.

The society added: "Don't forget, admission to our event includes entry to the World Famous Shuttleworth Collection and Swiss Garden - there really is something for all ages.

"Join us this weekend, the weather looks good and you can still buy your tickets at a discounted rate here."

Under 16s are free with a paying adult. Tickets are £20 per person on the gate (Saturday and Sunday). Enquiries: 01462 887268.