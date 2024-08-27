Don't miss Biggleswade mayor's charity 'Elvis and Curry Night' for Tourettes Action and CHUMS
Councillor Mark Foster will be hosting an ‘Elvis and Curry Night’ on Wednesday, October 2, at 7pm in Biggles Lounge.
Proceeds from the evening and raffle will go to his chosen charities – Tourettes Action and CHUMS.
Biggleswade Town Council said: "If you want to dust off your blue suede shoes on the dance floor or rock along to some tunes, then Biggles Lounge will be the place to do it.
"We hope to see as many of you there as possible. Seating is limited, so please get your tickets early."
The mayor recently held a quiz night for the two charities, and has chosen to support Tourettes Action because his wife, Amy, has the condition. Meanwhile, he admires CHUMS for its work to help young people’s mental wellbeing.
You can buy tickets for £40 online or by calling 07904594491.
