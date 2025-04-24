Don't miss Biggleswade's Bigg Eats street food market in town today

The event poster. Image: Bigg Eats/Biggleswade Town Council.

The community is invited to Biggleswade town centre to try some delicious street food today (April 24).

The Bigg Eats is returning to the Market Square from 5pm to 9pm.

Entry is free and both cash or card payments are accepted by most traders.

The Bigg Eats stated: "We loved it last year, so we’ve invited more of our favourite street food friends – plus some new traders – to join us for another fantastic year.

"All dietary needs will be catered for – there will be meat, veggie, vegan, and gluten-free options

"Booze and soft drinks are available and music will be bringing the vibes.

"A huge thanks to Biggleswade Town Council for the opportunity."

