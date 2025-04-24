Don't miss Biggleswade's Bigg Eats street food market in town today

By Jo Robinson
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:10 BST
The event poster. Image: Bigg Eats/Biggleswade Town Council.The event poster. Image: Bigg Eats/Biggleswade Town Council.
The event poster. Image: Bigg Eats/Biggleswade Town Council.
The community is invited to Biggleswade town centre to try some delicious street food today (April 24).

The Bigg Eats is returning to the Market Square from 5pm to 9pm.

Entry is free and both cash or card payments are accepted by most traders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bigg Eats stated: "We loved it last year, so we’ve invited more of our favourite street food friends – plus some new traders – to join us for another fantastic year.

"All dietary needs will be catered for – there will be meat, veggie, vegan, and gluten-free options

"Booze and soft drinks are available and music will be bringing the vibes.

"A huge thanks to Biggleswade Town Council for the opportunity."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Biggleswade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice