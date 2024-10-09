Drivers warned to be on their guard after spate of vehicle thefts across Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire Police have warned drivers across the county to be on their guard after a spate of vehicle thefts.

Officers say they believe Land Rovers, Range Rovers, Toyota Hiluxs, Rav 4s and Jaguars are being targeted and stolen for export.

More than 20 have been stolen over the past three weeks across Leighton Buzzard, Luton, Dunstable, Toddington, Ampthill and Marston Moretaine, often following break-ins.

The force has warned vehicle owners to take extra precautions particularly around where they keep the keys to their cars, and to report any behaviour that seems suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Greg Davenport from Bedfordshire Police’s Intelligence Bureau said: “In a number of these cases thieves have broken into homes late at night.

“They will search for keys on shelves and in pockets and bags and then steal the cars.

“Our advice is that, if you own a vehicle like this, make sure that your car keys are concealed when you get home, ideally in a Faraday case which blocks the keys’ signal preventing keyless thefts by criminals using electronic devices.”

Police advise that security measures such as steering locks or immobilisers may help to deter thieves, along with lockable covers for diagnostic ports on newer models.

“In one case, we believe a vehicle was followed by an e-scooter to identify the location where it was kept,” Sgt Davenport added.

"But we would also ask owners to be aware of things like people knocking at the door or asking questions.

“We can use any information to build an intelligence picture about these criminals.”

Any suspicious activity can be reported via the 101 number or through the Bedfordshire Police website.