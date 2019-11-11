Enforcement notice issued to stop chapel at Fairfield becoming an eyesore

An unsightly chapel site is in the process of being cleaned up after an enforcement notice was issued on the building’s owner.

Central Bedfordshire Council issued the order on October 31, insisting that the land surrounding St Lukes Chapel, Fairfield, be cleared up.

St Luke's Chapel. Photo from Fairfield Parish Council

This follows pressure from Fairfield Parish Council, CBC ward councillors and a number of complaints from residents.

Fairfield Parish Council posted a newletter about the enforcement notice on its website.

It read: “The owner has until November 3 to appeal against the notice. If he does not, it takes effect from November 4. The order demands the following:

“Remove the RSJs, wood, bollards, tyre, ton bags, piping, guttering, acro props, metal hoarding boards and other building materials from the Land. Remove the skip and its contents from the land.

“Move the masonry currently stored outside on the land to the inside of the building or from the land entirely.

"Replace or repair slipped or cracked roof slates.

“Repair the glass and lead in the window in the West elevation above, to the left of the main entrance so that it matches the existing in both materials and design.

“Sand and paint the external double doors in the tower in a colour to match the existing paint. Repair or replace the lead in the gable end.

“Remove the vegetation that is growing up the external walls and windows of the building. Trim the tree branches that are touching the building so that they no longer touch it.

“Clean the gutters and downpipes. Repair or replace broken and missing downpjpes -with materials to match the existing.

“Replace missing downpipes. Repair guttering that is discharging onto the ground.

“Points 1-3 must be completed within one months and the remainder within three months.”

Cllr Barrie Dack, Chairman of Fairfield Parish Council, said: “The church dates back to the 19th Century and is Grade 2 listed.

“The gentleman who bought it has made several planning applications over the years the last being for conversion to four apartments.

“This application was granted back in 2015 and hence would have expired in 2018. However refurbishment work commenced just before expiry and the safety fencing erected.

“To begin with this work started apace but suddenly ground to a halt and the whole site was left in an unsafe condition as well as being unsightly.

“The church then appeared on Rightmove for sale at £1.25 million for several months but the advert was taken down some months ago.

“The building itself is now in a sad state and the enforcement notice has been issued not only to make it safe but to stop it being an eyesore to the many, many people who continually walk past or who can see it from their apartments in Fairfield Hall.”

Owner of the chapel, Cliff Dedynski, had told the Chronicle this week that the work was underway.

He said: “All of this is in hand - as I have explained already to the council. The skip has already been removed and arrangements made to do the other work.

“I have already repaired the fencing that keeps the site secure and repaired just about all of the windows - but 2 - at great expense - that were vandalised over the past 7 or 8 years.

“I have also completely replaced the roof on the South side and extensively repaired the roof on the North side. My gardeners are due on site .

“I have also had a new water and electricity supply installed.

“My gardeners are due on site to tidy it up .”