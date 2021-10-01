Some of the artists at work

An amazing exhibition of art by young people with disabilities and their parent carers is set to take place this weekend.

Bedford District Cerebral Palsy Society (BDCPS) will be holding the fundraising exhibition at Shefford Methodist Church on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3.

And as well as the inspiring artwork, there will be the chance to win amazing raffle prizes including a £50 voucher for The Green Man at Eversholt and an annual pass for Swiss Gardens and the Suttleworth Collection, plus delicious refreshments and the chance to buy cards and prints of the art on display.

There will also be live music to open the exhibition on the Saturday from Richie Prynn and a band mate from CC Smugglers.

Ellie Mangold, communications and event manager at the charity, explained: "The past few months we have been working toward an amazing art exhibition of work from young people with disabilities and their parent carers.

"It has been facilitated by local artist, Karen Mangold, and is a reflection of how the past year has affected us, what we have done to stay happy and to reflect some of the feelings we have all experienced.

"As a small charity, we have gone to great lengths to ensure our parent carers continued to be supported during some of the toughest months they faced."

The charity has faced a huge 47 per cent drop over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is hoping to raise as much money as possible to ensure it can keep on supporting the families it works with.