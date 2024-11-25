Expect train delays after lorry crashes into bridge between Sandy and St Neots

By Clare Turner
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:27 BST
Sandy train stationSandy train station
Sandy train station
Rail travel is being affected after a lorry crashed into a bridge earlier today (Monday).

The incident happened just before 3pm and is causing huge disruption in both directions with trains running at reduced speeds and delays of 25 minutes.

It’s also caused a build up of trains in the Sandy area which is adding to the delays so allow extra time.

