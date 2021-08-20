Fancy a job as cabin crew? Wizz Air is recruiting 800 new staff - with recruitment roadshow in Bedfordshire

Fancy a career in the skies with one of Europe's fastest-growing airlines?

Wizz Air has today (Friday) announced it plans to hire 800 new cabin crew across its network by December 2021.

And it's running a huge recruitment roadshow - with six events being held down the road in Luton

Wizz Air is recruiting

Throughout this month, September and October, aspiring cabin crew will get the chance to learn more about Wizz Air at the Hampton by Hilton at London Luton Airport.

For these sessions, candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9am, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

The events are being held on August 26, September 4, September 9, September 27, October 11 and October 25.

Cabin crew can enjoy discounts on flights and bonus airline tickets for family and friends - however, before you apply, you must be able to fulfil the following criteria:

> Minimum height of 165cm/5ft 5in (women) or 175cm/5ft 9in (men) tall, with an arm reach of 210 cm while standing on tiptoes

> Be fluent - written and spoken - in English, additional CEE language knowledge is an advantage

> Have a valid passport without limitations (minimum 6 months)

> Be able to swim

> Live within 60 minutes of your chosen base and prepared to make this journey upon work schedule

> Don’t have tattoos and/or piercing on parts of the body that are visible when wearing uniform