Find out how to be a firefighter

Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

If you want to find out more Biggleswade fire station is holding an information session on Thursday, June 20.

People will be able to discover the day-to-day responsibilities of an on-call firefighter, including learning about the benefits and rewards of the role, meeting the service's dedicated on-call staff and finding out more information about the recruitment and selection process.

The event is being held from 6pm until 8:30pm.

To register now go to https://forms.office.com/e/5XpY0VKAG2?origin=lprLink