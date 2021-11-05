Fire crews cordoned off industrial estate in Sandy

The incident was closed just before midnight. PIC: BFRS

Fire crews from six fire stations were called to an incident on the Sunderland Road Industrial Estate last night (November 4).

Police, ambulance and the local authority were also on the scene along with crews from Sandy, Biggleswade, Gamlingay, Potton, St Neots and Leighton Buzzard fire stations.

The incident involved a fire in a workshop and potentially explosive acetylene cylinders.

Fire crews at the scene. PIC: BFRS

An exclusion zone was put in place around the surrounding area which included the main railway lines that were in close proximity, due to the potentially unstable state of the cylinders.

The cylinders required cooling for a couple of hours after the fire was extinguished, with the incident being closed shortly before midnight.