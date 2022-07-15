Former Biggleswade coach operator and town mayor Charles Cook celebrated in new book

Author John Hammond, 41, has penned the story of the former mayor and well-known local figure, celebrating the business's 50 year history.

Titled 'Cooks Way', the book draws its title from the Cooksway Travel brand, which Charles Cook used in the 1960s to market his travel agency and coach holiday tours.

The name is also shared by a road in the town, dedicated to his memory.

New book Cooks Way, and right, John Cook with author John Hammond. Images: John Hammond.

John told the Chronicle: "Almost 75 years ago, Charles Cook, a fledgling taxi proprietor, purchased his first bus, a pre-war Dennis Ace.

"Four years later, he operated his first six-day tour to Paris by coach.

"The company became known for its international tours, and by the mid 1960s Cook's coaches were operating all over Europe, even behind the 'iron curtain' into Czechoslovakia.

"During the days of heavily regulated service licensing, the company also developed a popular shopper's bus service to nearby Stevenage."

Through his community service, former town mayor Charles became a well-known local figure and his coaches served Biggleswade for 50 years.

John explained: "Throughout Biggleswade's post-war history, Charles Cook's buses and coaches were a familiar sight, transporting people to and from school and work.

"Many local residents experienced their first continental holidays onboard one of Cook's coach tours."

John's new book describes the history of the company and its vehicles, with over 100 images included - most of which have never been published before.

The author lived in Biggleswade from 1981 to 2003, and the book is the result of his 15 years of research into the history of Cook's Coaches.

John, who works as a transport planner, said: "My interest in the company goes back to my childhood.

"I have had an interest buses for as long as I can remember and I remember seeing Charles Cook's coaches around the town as well as going out on his shopper's bus service, and on school trips.

"When I started looking into the history of the company, I was interested to discover many things about his company; including his tours across Europe in the 1950s and behind the 'Iron curtain' in the 1960s."

John enjoyed researching via the archive of Biggleswade Chronicle newspapers held by Central Bedfordshire Library and the Biggleswade History Society, discovering news stories and adverts.

He also enjoyed speaking to many people who either worked for Charles Cook or who had family members employed by the company.

John concluded: "It's my first published book and I've enjoyed bringing the story to life.

"It's been 25 years since the last coaches carrying the Cook's name operated in Biggleswade; but many town residents remember being transported to school, work or on holidays by Cook's coaches with a great fondness."

In Biggleswade, copies of the book can be purchased from Café Mocha at 59, High Street.

These premises were once owned by Charles Cook and served as his travel shop between 1978 and 1995.