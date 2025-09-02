A party was held at Biggleswade Conservative Club on Sunday August 31 to celebrate the 100th birthday of Langford resident Dorothy Harrison

The former post lady in Langford has celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at Biggleswade Conservative Club.

Dorothy Harrison turned 100 on Monday, September 1 and celebrated in style a day early at the Conservative Club with a fun afternoon of company and conversation, alongside a spread of food and drink.

Dorothy, estimated to be the oldest person in Langford, has lived in her present house in the village for more than 80 years.

She has lived alone for the past 40 of them following the death of her aunt and uncle.

A photo of a young Dorothy Harrison, who celebrated her 100th birthday on September 1

Her niece Maggs said: "Dorothy is an amazing lady who has given so much to the community.

"She certainly is much loved and an inspiration to her family members and local community."

Dorothy is an active member of St Peter’s Church in Biggleswade, and as a keen baker, is known for supplying neighbours and fellow members of the church community with food and sweet treats, as well as a listening ear.

In celebration of the milestone birthday, she received a card from the King and Queen, as well as more than 117 birthday cards.

Dorothy pictured with the card she received from the King and Queen to mark her 100th birthday

