A new business venture is brewing in Biggleswade with the official opening of a cafe in Biggleswade today (September 18).

Brew & Bake is a dog friendly, bakery style coffee house serving fresh, seasonal food such as cakes, quiches, soups, salads, pasta and sausage rolls. It will also offer a delicious, locally roasted coffee.

The premises will also feature a playroom for children under five on the first floor and on the top floor an events room which will be available for hire for parties, fitness classes, business meetings or hobbies.

Brew & Bake is the brainchild of Mark and Holly Evans who jumped at the chance of starting their own business when they saw the premises in Market Square become available.

Mark was born in Langford and the couple live in Chawston so starting a business in Biggleswade, Mark’s ‘home town’, seemed a logical next step.

“We both have experience in hospitality so when we saw the previous vegan cafe business had closed we grabbed the chance to have a look round and decided to give it a go,” explained Holly.

"It’s a beautiful building. The business closed in March but we didn’t get the keys until the first week of August and have been working flat out since to get it ready for this week."

In fact the project has proved to be a true labour of love and a race against time as Holly expects her second baby next week.

Brew & Bake opens tomorrow at Market Square, Biggleswade

She added: "I have a toddler of 22 months and my second baby due next week so Mark has been busy trying to get it finished in time.

“We’ve tried to make the new cafe light and comfy and a nice place to come for a coffee. There’s also a play cafe on the second floor where mums can come and sit have a coffee, while their children can enjoy a play kitchen and toys. And a room on the top floor will host community events such as sip and paint and pottery classes but will also be available to hire for things like pilates and dance classes, birthday parties, and live music. We didn't realise the building was so big so we’ve wanted to utilise every space."

Biggleswade mayor Jonathan Woodhead will be popping in for a coffee and to officially open Brew and Bake with customers offered free French macaroons to celebrate. There will also be chance to have a look round.

Added Holly “We currently have a team of ten members of staff who will be manning the cafe at various times throughout the week. I'll also be there with a newborn strapped to me and going forward we plan to open from 8am to 5pm, seven days a week. That may chance but we’ll see what the town wants and thinks.”

