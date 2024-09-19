Free summer festival celebrates young carers in Central Bedfordshire who play 'a crucial role'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young carers from across Central Bedfordshire were celebrated at a special summer festival.

The event, held at Marston Moreteyne Community Centre, brought together families for an afternoon filled with free activities and free food, offering them a much-needed break from their responsibilities.

Run by Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), youngsters were able to enjoy a range of activities during the day, including karaoke, funfair games, inflatables, and arts and crafts activities.

A CBC spokeswoman, said: "As well as providing a day of fun, it gave each young carer an opportunity to connect with others in a similar situation who understand their unique experiences, and served as a reminder of the importance of the contribution that young carers make when supporting friends and family."

Young carers enjoy the summer festival. Images supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council.

A range of other professional services were also available to provide information and advice to parents and carers.

One family member said: “We had a fabulous afternoon at the festival. The children enjoyed all the crafts on offer and loved seeing the banner they helped to make at a previous event. Face painting was a hit along with the inflatables and karaoke. [It was] a lovely afternoon with lots of smiles and laughter for all of us.”

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: "Young carers play a crucial role when providing support to friends or family, shouldering these added responsibilities all while managing the usual demands of school and everyday life. It is essential that they receive the support they need and have opportunities like this.

“We are proud to support our young carers in Central Bedfordshire and pleased to host events like this which make a difference by showing them that they are seen, valued, and supported by their community."

The council ran several activities for young carers over the summer break, which were funded by the Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme. They also enjoyed spending time at a forest school, carrying out spy missions, having fun with water sports, time at a wildlife park, as well as various arts and crafts activities.

Visit the council’s website for more information on support available to young carers in Central Bedfordshire.