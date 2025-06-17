A fun run is being held in aid of a charity that supported a girl from Stotfold after she was diagnosed with blood cancer four times.

Twelve-year-old Amelie Flatt was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of three and over the past ten years has battled blood cancer four times.

Following a bone marrow transplant last year after being matched with a donor by German based DKMS, Amelie is hoping to return to a normal life.

Inspired by Amelie’s bravery and courage in repeatedly fighting the disease, a group of supporters calling themselves AMS Army formed.

Amelie Flatt has beaten leukaemia four times

They are raising funds for DKMS through this year’s Stotfold 5K Challenge, which is taking place at Stotfold Football Club on Arlesey Road on July 27.

Alongside the run there will be fun for all the family including live music, a bar and a barbecue.

Registration opens on raceday at 8.30am, with more serious runners starting at 9.30am before walkers and fun runners can take to the course at 10.30am.

All participants will receive a goodie bag and a commemorative medal.

AMS Army is a group of supporters inspired to raise money for DKMS by Amelie's story

Amelie’s story began in 2015 when she felt very sick, and she was rushed to hospital when her condition rapidly deteriorated, with doctors diagnosing leukaemia.

Speaking to the Cure Leukaemia website about the initial diagnosis Amelie’s mother Sofia Coelho Flatt said: “No one wants to hear your child has cancer, but she was literally fading away in front of us, so there was some relief when they finally diagnosed her and they were going to fix her.”

Amelie underwent chemotherapy from 2015 until 2017, going into remission, before a relapse again aged eight in 2021.

After a further 18 months of chemotherapy Amelie was declared cancer-free, before she relapsed for a third time in 2023.

Just four months after completing her latest spell of treatment, the leukaemia returned, with Amelie treated with CAR T-cell therapy.

When that failed, she underwent a bone marrow transplant in April 2024, and spent four months in hospital isolation.

She is now hoping for a fresh start with Sofia adding: “Amelie has one dream - and that is to beat cancer. I have one dream - and that is for Amelie to have a chance at life.”

Members of AMS Army, including Sofia, are scheduled to take part in a 100-kilometre trek across the Sahara desert later this year to raise more funds for DKMS.

