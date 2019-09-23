Fundraiser to help Biggleswade woman with terminal cancer achieve her dream

A fund-raising night is to take place to help a Biggleswade woman with terminal cancer achieve her dream of starting a family through IVF treatment with a surrogate mother.

House of Stand Up are presenting a comedy fundraiser next month to support Lauren Green, 31, of Brunel Drive, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was 26.

Lauren and Ben on their wedding day

Four years ago, she was given three to six months to live, but Lauren has defied the odds and has now been in remission for three years and 10 months.

She said: “The doctor was very happy/surprised; they can’t believe how well things are going, apparently the five-year survival prognosis doesn’t apply to me as I’m very rare, with me being terminal.

“I am very lucky to still be here. Four years ago I was told I had three to six months to live and I am still here.

“The doctors don’t know why and they say it is still terminal, but they just don’t know when or if it will return.

“It is positive and I am still fighting, but it is also worrying. It sometimes can feel like a ticking time bomb.

“I am carrying on with things as much as I can and I am trying to stay positive.

“My husband and I want to have a baby. We want to start a family, that is our dream.”

Lauren and her husband Ben have already raised half of the £10,000 needed for the private IVF treatment.

The comedy fund-raiser is on Saturday, October 5, at Biggleswade Social Club in Church Street, from 8pm.

She said: “We are fortunate that my brother’s girlfriend is our surrogate, otherwise that would be another £8,000 to £12,000 needed.

“The £10,000 is just for the IVF treatment. We are unable to have the treatment on the NHS because I am unable to carry the baby myself.

“I am infertile because of the treatment I have had. I had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and internal radiotherapy, the damage caused by the radiotherapy internally is irreversible.”

The couple have started the process and have already attended the doctor’s appointments and counselling sessions.

Trevor Jones, from House of Stand Up, said: “This is the second comedy fund-raiser we have organised for Lauren to raise funds for her IVF treatment.

“She has been fighting cancer for several years and this year she’s also been diagnosed with stage 2 kidney failure.

“Lauren and Ben Green want to have children but are struggling to fund the IVF they need.

“All proceeds from the event will go towards the treatment.”

Ticket prices are £15, book tickets at www.houseofstandup.co.uk/biggleswade.

To follow Lauren’s Journey, visit her Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/Laurens-Journey-464609420387718.