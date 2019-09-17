Gamlingay care home gets a ‘good’ CQC rating after making improvements

A care home in Gamlingay has gone from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Potton View, formerly known as Millfield Lodge, has been praised for its caring approach to promoting residents’ independence and the well-structured levels of support and oversight provided by management. Following an inspection in August, inspectors have rated the care home as good across all areas.

Potton View has been rated as 'good' by the CQC

Registered manager Gary Burke said: “I am so proud of the team here at Potton View and what they have accomplished in the one year since we opened.

“We knew we had a lot of work to do to overcome the negative perception of the home following its prior ‘Inadequate’ CQC report and subsequent closure under the previous ownership.

“We are delighted that following the purchase and investment in the home by Black Swan Care Group we are well on the way to showing what the right approach can lead to.”

Potton View was last inspected back in August 2017, when it was under different ownership and known as Millfield Lodge - it was rated ‘inadequate’ by the CQC, forcing its closure. At the time, the CQC said it had found breaches of legal requirements, including items in relation to safeguarding of people, people’s care records and the governance of service and incidents such as serious injuries not being reported correctly.

Potton View currently cares for 12 residents and is run by Black Swan Care Group and was fully refurbished after its purchase in 2018.

Mr Burke added: “At Potton View our care giving is individualised and tailored according to need, life history and choice. Our caring team pride themselves on providing discreet support in an environment which is not institutional, but as much like home as they can make it.”