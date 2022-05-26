Gamlingay woman raises over £2.7k for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in memory of mum

The upbeat fundraiser held this spring saw Dee Kendall team up with friend Lisa Hillier to host three dance fitness classes at Biggleswade's Weatherley Centre for Sue Ryder in memory of Dee’s mum, Maddy.

Over 100 people joined in the sold-out fitness fun which started with a 'Zumba Gold' session, followed by 'Beatz' and 'Glow Beatz' - with some dancers completing all three.

Dee told the Chronicle: "My mum was my best friend as well as my mum.

Dee and Lisa, and right, Dee with her mum, Maddy.

"We had very similar tastes and she loved to dance.

"Mum and I went along to a similar dance charity event like this one as participants and she would have loved this. She would have been in her element and would be so proud and pleased we raised what we did for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice."

She added: “Mum always had the biggest smile for everyone. Ask anyone and everyone would say the same – she was a really beautiful lady and the kindest person. So many people miss her."

Dee’s mum received care from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Bedfordshire, and it was this care which inspired Dee to do all she could to support the charity.

Dee and Lisa received a paws up from Sue Ryder supporters Nick and Amber.

Dee said: “I cannot speak more highly of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. I have never had any experience of a hospice before last year when mum was there. I didn’t know what to expect. The staff there were just superb. They could not do enough for my mum or the rest of the family. It is hard to find words.

“She was so brave during her illness and she never worried for herself. Even right at the end she was more worried about my dad and the family and my brother than herself.”

It was while Dee was with her mum at the hospice that she read some information which said that although the care was provided for free, it cost the charity £500 a day to run a bed on its inpatient unit.

Being a freelance book keeper by day and a community fitness instructor by night Dee says she had a skill to offer something to people to raise funds for the charity, so she teamed up her close friend Lisa Hillier, who inspired her to become an instructor, to organise the fitness fundraiser.

Dee would like to thank her three sons, Helen Ashton, manager at the Weatherley Centre who gave them hall for free, and Serena Marriot who came all the way from Northampton to support the event and donated some women’s active wear StepNPump to the raffle, a winner who donated her money back to Sue Ryder, prize donors FitJam and Avanti Hair Studio, and of course, Lisa Hillier.

Dee says she and Lisa enjoyed the event so much that they will be planning more in the future, and they’ve also signed up to deliver the warm up session at Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike event in Bedfordshire being held later this year.