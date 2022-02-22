Garden waste collections in Central Bedfordshire to start again

Garden waste collections are restarting next week in Central Bedfordshire after being suspended for seven months.

They will start from February 28, on your normal recycling collection day.

Collections had been suspended for seven months due to the national shortage of LGV drivers - caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid.

Garden waste collections will restart from February 28

In a statement from Central Bedfordshire Council, it said: "All garden waste must be inside your garden waste bin or bags.