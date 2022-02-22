Garden waste collections in Central Bedfordshire to start again
They had been suspended for SEVEN MONTHS due to LGV driver shortage
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:43 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:44 am
Garden waste collections are restarting next week in Central Bedfordshire after being suspended for seven months.
They will start from February 28, on your normal recycling collection day.
Collections had been suspended for seven months due to the national shortage of LGV drivers - caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid.
In a statement from Central Bedfordshire Council, it said: "All garden waste must be inside your garden waste bin or bags.
"If you have large branches, trunks or plants, please cut these into smaller pieces."