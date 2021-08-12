GCSE results: Stratton Upper School proud of its students after 'most challenging of years'

Students celebrate on GCSE results day (PIC: Stratton Upper School)

Stratton Upper School has said it is delighted with its students' GCSE results after 'the most challenging of years'.

Youngsters at the Biggleswade school adapted to new ways of learning and remained determined to do their best - resulting in an impressive set of results.

With exams cancelled for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students were awarded grades on an assessment by their teachers.

The wait is over as students pick up their results (PIC: Stratton Upper School)

The robust assessment has used a variety of methods including mock exams, homework and work completed as part of students’ courses, such as essays or in-class tests, as well as

coursework.

Roz Hodges, Principal at Stratton Upper School, said: “It’s great to see students do well, especially when they have worked so hard in these very unusual times.

“We are also very proud of how they have developed as people, and we are confident they will go on to achieve equally as strong results in their chosen further studies and future

Smiles and celebration on GCSE results day (PIC: Stratton Upper School)

career choices.”

Stratton Upper School joined Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) in October 2020. This has brought a range of benefits for the staff and students including significant

investment in the building and classroom facilities.

Andy Daly, Executive Principal at Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, added: “We are delighted to see students at Stratton Upper School receive such an impressive set of results

Happy students celebrate (PIC: Stratton Upper School)

today.

"These results are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of all of our students with the incredible support of their teachers and families through the most challenging of years.

“Through joining the CMAT family, it has been a privilege to be able to provide Stratton Upper School with investment in a range of areas including in digital technology, which was

particularly vital throughout the periods of home-learning, hopefully minimising the disruption to our student’s education as much as possible.

“It has been a pleasure to see how these improved facilities for the school have benefitted, and will continue to support, our students towards a brighter and more successful future. We

wish them all the best in their educational journeys and look forward to welcoming many of them back into our excellent Sixth Form in September.”

Top performers with an overall average grade of 7 and above: were Katie Connolly, Syed Ahmed, Macy Dockerill, Goria Gumbo, Noah Careford, Connor Gower, Lucy Mccusker, Isaac Tayler-Hicks, Cameron Goodwin, Connor Jones and Evie Bridgewater.

Many other students also gained the highest grades with an overall average of grade 6 and above.

These include: Andrew Chappell, Alex Marshall, Tom Reynolds, Aoife Smith, Cameron Bubear, Eddie Davies, Hazel North, Abbie Tanswell, Lewis Stafferton, Rimini Giuliano, Trystan Rhoden, Gene Winthai, Sherri Wright, Keira Anker, Danni Kitchener, Aleena Bhatti, Erin Bate, Caitlan Daisley, Chloe Gilbert, Jake Rayment, Sam Bawden, Erica Blackburn, Isabel Kirk, Jamie Croot, Megan Ebeling-Jones, Jack Watts, Sidney Chase, Hiwanur Karakoc, Joseph Guermech, Stan Francis, Annabelle Stevens, Naomi Penwright, Molly Taylor and Eden