Get your car cleaned at Sandy Fire Station this Saturday and raise money for a good cause

Car wash. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters in Sandy will be washing cars and vans in aid of a charity close to their hearts.

Residents can have their vehicles cleaned this Saturday (July 13) between 10am and 2pm in exchange for donations.

Money raised will go towards The Firefighters Charity and the event is sponsored by Autoglym.

Sandy Community Fire Station stated: "Please pop down if you can, get your vehicles spruced up and donate what you can for a really worthy cause that looks after injured and retired members of the firefighting family."