Gordon Ramsay saves the day helping out short-staffed dinner lady at Biggleswade school

Gordon Ramsay came to the rescue of a short-staffed dinner lady in need of assistance at a school in Biggleswade.

Tina, who works at Edward Peake, called in to speak to Ramsey during a live Radio 2 show.

The legendary chef was talking to Vernon Kay on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show to promote his upcoming series, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

Gordon Ramsay rescued a Bedfordshire dinner lady from a potential kitchen nightmare, (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)

Tina, in a moment of desperation, decided to call into the show and see if Ramsay might be free to do some cooking at her school that afternoon.

She was flying solo in the school kitchen with a sick chef needing time off and another staff member unavailable after testing positive for Covid.

While Ramsay declined the invitation to cook at the school, he did the next best thing and sent round a chef to help out.

And not only did the chef visit the school, but he also treated pupils to a cooking demonstration.

Ramsay said: "Darling if I did have the time I’d be in Bedfordshire, I promise you, in a heartbeat, but I can send a chef there if you wish?

"Gino’s (D’Acampo) on his way!

"But listen if you are in desperate need of help, I will call one of my chefs and send them to Bedfordshire in the next hour if you do need help."

Kay jumped in unsure if the Kitchen Nightmares star's gesture was genuine.

Ramsay responded: "Course I’m serious, I don’t want the kids to go [hungry]. Honestly, I’ll make a call now and send one of my guys there. I promise you."

The former professional footballer, renowned for his high standards, went on to praise the Bedfordshire cook.

Despite being on her own, Tina had produced 195 muffins and was preparing vegetables before getting through to a national radio station.

Tina appeared overwhelmed by Ramsay's gesture of kindness, she said: "Oh that’s smashing, I can’t believe it. Thank you very much. I’d love that. Oh my god."

Kay had the last laugh, as he started pitching future programmes for Ramsay based on his goodwill gesture and day-saving abilities.

Kay said: "This is like the A Team – ‘if you’ve got a problem that no one else can handle, then maybe you should call Gordon Ramsay!’

"That’s the next show in America – ‘Ramsay solves all your problems’. Forget cooking, forget the kitchen, it’s Ramsay on life, Gordon’s answer to everything, without swearing.

"Thank you very much Tina. Listen, have a great day and I’m hoping, fingers crossed, Gordon’s people will be in touch so stay on the line and then our lovely producer... will sort that out."