Have you seen missing Sandy teenager?

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Sandy.

Eva was last seen at her home address last night (Monday) at approximately 9.45pm.

She is described as approximately 5ft 3ins, slim, with slightly wavy brown hair.

Have you seen missing Eva?

She was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and a t-shirt with Stich, a Disney character, on it.

Eva has links to the Stevenage and Biggleswade areas.