Have you seen missing Sandy teenager?
The 13-year-old has been missing since last night
Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Sandy.
Eva was last seen at her home address last night (Monday) at approximately 9.45pm.
She is described as approximately 5ft 3ins, slim, with slightly wavy brown hair.
She was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and a t-shirt with Stich, a Disney character, on it.
Eva has links to the Stevenage and Biggleswade areas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the force's online reporting centre and quoting reference number 480 of yesterday (6 September).