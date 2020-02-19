Have you seen missing Sandy teenagers?

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding two missing 13-year-olds from Sandy.

Atlanta Butler and Durram Ganderton were last seen yesterday (Tuesday, February 18), at around 6pm. It is believed that they are together.

Atlanta is described as 5ft 1in, with medium length straight red/brown hair and blue eyes, she was last seen wearing a white tank top, a yellow puffa jacket with black fur hood, black leggings and pink Nike trainers.

Durram is described as 5ft 4ins, stocky build, with light brown hair, he was last seen wearing a red Nike Jumper with blue tassels, navy blue McKenzie jogging bottoms, a black puffa jacket and white Nike trainers.

He may be carrying a small black man bag.

It is believed they could also be in the Croydon area of Surrey.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number MPC/447/20 for Atlanta, and MPC/452/20 for Durram.