He went missing from Sandy on August 27

Police are appealing for information about missing teenager Daniel.

The 16-year-old went missing from Sandy on August 27, and is believed to be in Bedford.

He is described as 5ft 11in, slim, and was seen wearing a blue durag and black coat.

Anyone with information, should call Police on 101 and quote reference 416 of 27 August.