Have your say on plans for up to 353 new homes on Biggleswade's Kings Reach estate

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is inviting people to have their say on proposals for a new residential development at Biggleswade's Kings Reach estate.

The developer is currently drawing up plans for up to 353 new homes and an area of green open space on a parcel of land just off Baden Powell Way.

The new site will provide a policy compliant scheme with private and affordable housing and self-build plots, and a range of homes from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses is proposed.

A artist's drawing of the new homes. Image: Taylor Wimpey.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: “All of the homes will have private, enclosed and secure rear gardens so residents can enjoy their own outdoor space.”

A consultation website is now live where people can view details of the proposals and provide their feedback until Monday, July 18.

All feedback will be considered before a detailed planning application is submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council in summer 2022.

Emma Walton, senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “As a considerate, responsible developer, we want to give people the chance to have their say on development plans for their area.

“Anyone who visits our consultation website will be able find out more about our proposals and provide their feedback to help us develop and refine the emerging scheme.”

The consultation website, https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/kings-reach/biggleswade-site-4 is currently live and can now be viewed online.