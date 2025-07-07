Have your say on shisha provision and street trading licensing in Bedfordshire

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders have been invited to have their say on proposed changes to Central Beds Council’s Licensing Policy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation, which runs from today (July 7) until September 1, aims to ensure the policy remains up to date, clear, and responsive to community needs.

The Licensing Policy sets out how the council manages licences for venues and activities involving alcohol, entertainment, and late-night refreshments. Following feedback from last year’s consultation, the council is proposing a full update to improve clarity, enhance guidance for applicants, and address key concerns raised by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed changes include new sections on outdoor events, shisha provision, street trading, and how residents can comment on applications. Updates also aim to simplify the application process and provide clearer expectations for licence holders.

Central Beds Council will issue the results of its findings later this year

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Licensing at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We’ve listened carefully to what residents and businesses told us in our last consultation. This updated policy reflects those views and aims to strike the right balance between supporting a vibrant local economy and protecting the quality of life for our communities. I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and help shape how we manage licensing in Central Bedfordshire.”

Residents can view the draft policy and submit feedback online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations. Paper copies are also available in local libraries or by request via email at [email protected].

Engagement sessions will also be held during the consultation period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In person: Thursday, August 7, Ground Floor Café, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands, Shefford, SG17 5TQ, 5pm to 7pm.

Online event: Thursday, August 14 6.30pm – 7:30pm. To register for the online sessions, email: [email protected] by midday on Wednesday, August 13.

The results of the consultation will be reviewed by the Licensing Committee in December 2025, with a final decision expected from Full Council in January 2026.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.