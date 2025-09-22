Have your say on the future of Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade

People are being invited to have their say on the future of Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school is at full capacity and in need of major improvements with Central Beds Council looking at six possible options from building a new school to improving facilities.

The council is seeking to increase capacity to 330 places for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and disabilities (SEND) and is asking for feedback on proposals being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council explains this is necessary as demand for SEND places in Central Bedfordshire has almost doubled since 2017, proving it is vital to create more opportunities and better facilities for children and young people.

A consultation on the future of Ivel Valley School, Biggleswade is now open

Ivel Valley, which caters for pupils aged from three to 19 with SEND, is already full and spread across several sites, some of which rely on temporary and outdated buildings.

The consultation sets out six possible solutions, from upgrading the existing site, to expanding on to nearby land, or even building a new school.

The council’s preferred option is to upgrade the existing site and expand on to adjacent land – increasing capacity to 330 places and providing modern specialist learning spaces and better parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This option, it says, would also keep pupils on site during the works, helping to minimise disruption.

Councillor Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children's Services and Community Safety, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to provide much-needed extra places for children and young people with SEND, in a way that balances what families need with making the very best use of every pound we spend.

“Our preferred option offers a strong solution, but no decision has been made – it’s not a done deal. This consultation is the chance for current parent carers, potential future families, residents and taxpayers to tell us what they think. We want to make sure we get this right, together.”

To take part online visit the council website here The consultation closes on December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the feedback will be carefully considered before the Council’s Executive decides which option to progress. A further, more detailed consultation will then follow, with a final decision expected in 2026.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.