Have your say over plans for 75 new homes in Arlesey

Up to 75 new homes are being planned for a development in Arlesey.

And developer Taylor Wimpey wants to hear what local residents have to say about the plans - which will see the new homes built on land off High Street, lying to the north east of Luton and west of the A1.

But you have less than a week to respond - as the consultation ends at midnight on Monday, February 21.

The proposed development. Photo: Taylor Wimpey.

The proposals include a mix of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, plus a new area of public green space for both residents and locals to enjoy. The development will also include 26 affordable homes.

Emma Walton, senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re very excited to be able to show off our plans for a new community in Arlesey. It’s a lovely location, and the site will help to connect the wider local area and provide new facilities for everyone to enjoy.”

People will be able to see the latest plans for the development and provide their feedback ahead of the submission of a reserved matters planning application.

Emma added: “We’re always keen to hear what local people have to say about our plans, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the feedback we get will help to further shape the development.”

Outline planning permission for up to 80 homes was granted by Central Bedfordshire Council in April 2021.