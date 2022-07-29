The case was heard at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 8, with Frank (Francis) Kane and Francesca Kane both entering a guilty plea.

They were each fined £2,123 and were ordered to pay the council’s costs of £1,131.66 (split two ways) and a victim surcharge each of £190, making the total cost of the offence £5,757.66. This offence will also go on their criminal records.

Following a visit from a planning enforcement officer, after being alerted to the issue, it was also confirmed the landowners had put up new fencing and gates and a new concrete hardstanding had been laid.

CBC headquarters, Chicksands.

All works carried out require planning permission. The council had received a planning application in November 2020 but it was subsequently withdrawn.

In August 2021, the council served the Kanes with an enforcement notice requiring them to demolish the building, remove the hardstanding, fences and access and restore the land to its former condition.

The Kanes did not comply with these requirements, so the council prosecuted them.

Councillor Kevin Collins, the council’s executive member for planning and regeneration, said: “Where necessary and proportionate, the council will use planning enforcement powers to ensure community concerns about unauthorised development are heard, listened to and when possible, action taken.

“Unfortunately, we have had a few instances recently of people thinking they can work outside the planning rules which are there for everyone’s benefit.