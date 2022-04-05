Hazardous Material teams called to Biggleswade fire after asbestos discovered in roof
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that asbestos has been found in the roof of a Biggleswade barn that is on fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to battle a large barn fire in Biggleswade.
And it has confirmed that asbestos has been found in the roofing - as well as fertilizer being stored in the bard on Baden Powell Way.
Fire and Rescue received more than 20 calls about the fire – with the first coming in at around 3.30pm today (April 5).
Crews from Biggleswade and Shefford are in attendance as well as the Hazardous Material teams from Stopsley and two water carriers.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area, and to keep doors and windows shut while they tackle the fire.
It is the second barn fire in Biggleswade today – with an earlier fire in a disused horse barn near Furzenhall Road.