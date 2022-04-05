Hazardous Material teams called to Biggleswade fire after asbestos discovered in roof

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to battle a large barn fire in Biggleswade.

And it has confirmed that asbestos has been found in the roofing - as well as fertilizer being stored in the bard on Baden Powell Way.

Fire and Rescue received more than 20 calls about the fire – with the first coming in at around 3.30pm today (April 5).

Smoke billows from the barn fire in Biggleswade. Pic credit Gina Dannatt

Crews from Biggleswade and Shefford are in attendance as well as the Hazardous Material teams from Stopsley and two water carriers.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area, and to keep doors and windows shut while they tackle the fire.