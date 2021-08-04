Jobseekers are being given a helping hand as Central Beds Council's National Careers Service Team drops into markets across Chronicle Country.

Throughout the summer, the team will be helping to support people looking for employment and the skills to help prepare them for new jobs opportunities.

During August and September, the team will be raising awareness of their support services which include, preparation for interviews, skills for behavioural assessments and writing CVs.

A range of employers, including many in the logistics sector are currently recruiting in Central Bedfordshire and every Saturday throughout August, Employment and Skills advisers will be running pop up stalls at markets throughout the area.

They are:

> Stotfold: Saturday, August 7 – Outside the Greenacre Centre

> Arlesey: Saturday, August 14 – Outside the Town Council Offices

> Sandy: Saturday, August 21 – Community Stand (Outside of the Post Office in Sandy Market Square)

> Biggleswade: Saturday, August 28 – Biggleswade Market

Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, Councillor Kevin Collins said: “We want to help more people access a range of job opportunities across different sectors and supporting people with the skills around applying or interviewing for a job are crucial to this.

"We are fortunate to have a variety of businesses based in Central Bedfordshire and we champion local jobs for local people.”

Starting from September 7, the team will also be running face to face work clubs between 9.30am and 4pm every Tuesday and Thursday at the ‘Old Court House’ and ‘The Orchard Centre’ in Biggleswade as well as online sessions via EventBrite.