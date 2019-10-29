Henlow Church of England Academy rated 'Good' in glowing Ofsted report

A "friendly and caring" faith school in Henlow has been rated "Good" in all areas of its recent inspection by Ofsted.

Henlow Church of England Academy on Church Road, Henlow, was inspected by the education watchdog on September 11 and 12.

Henlow Church of England Academy

The school, which caters to 674 children between the ages of nine and 13, has been rated "Good" three times since converting to an academy in 2012.

The report, published yesterday, stated: "Pupils enjoy attending this friendly and caring school. They told us that teachers want them to do well and be happy.

"Pupils are polite, mature and considerate towards others and they get on well with each other and adults. In lessons, they work hard and sensibly... Expectations of behaviour are high.

"All the pupils we spoke to said that bullying is rare. When it does happen, teachers deal with it quickly and well.

"Consequently, pupils feel safe and happy in school."

Although largely positive, the report did cite room for improvement in the school's French curriculum, as well as its communication with parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

In addition to observing lessons, inspectors monitored pupils' behaviour at breaks and lunchtime, and engaged them in informal conversation. Inspectors also noted 150 parent surveys and 162 online pupil questionnaires.

The school is currently involved in a consultation regarding changing the age range of pupils to provide education until the end of key stage 4 (age 16).