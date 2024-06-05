Here's how D-Day will be commemorated in Biggleswade, Sandy, Shefford, Stotfold and Potton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are plenty of events to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Biggleswade and its surrounding towns.

Here's what will be happening in your area on Thursday (June 6).

Biggleswade – Market Square

Vehicles from The Shuttleworth Collection, including a Bofors 40/60 Anti-Aircraft Gun, will be on display from midday until 4pm.

It has been eight decades since the military invasion.

At 2pm there will be a commemorative service at the war memorial, and food and drink stalls will open from 5pm onwards.

The lighting of the beacon ceremony will commence at 9pm, as beacons are lit across Great Britain and Normandy.

Those taking part in the 2pm service include Terry Harragan (Royal British Legion), Di Keogh, Rev Liz Oglesby-Elong, councillor Jonathan Woodhead and the sea cadets. A memorial bench will be unveiled by Cyril Richardson RN, Biggleswade’s last living D-Day survivor, and the youngest sea cadet.

Sandy – Fayne’s Corner and St Swithun’s Church

The lineup for the D-Day 80th commemoration in Sandy includes: 9am – flag raising and proclamation at Fayne’s Corner; 7pm – flag raising and proclamation at St Swithun’s Church; 7.10pm – national bell ringing; 7.30pm – church service at St Swithun’s Church, including showing of D-Day videos, prayers, veterans’ stories, hymns and exhibition; 9pm – gather at St Swithun’s churchyard for beacon lighting. 9.15pm – beacon lighting.

Shefford – Market Square

After raising the D-Day 80th anniversary flag, at 8am the town crier will read the official proclamation at the Market Square.

Later, residents can return to the square at 9.15pm to listen to the town mayor, councillor Ken Pollard, read the International Tribute before a special beacon is lit, surrounded by a ceremonial guard representing the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Shefford Branch of the Royal British Legion, joined by Shefford Churches Together, will be placing lamp lights of peace on the war memorial.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, June 8, as residents are invited to a D-Day 80th Anniversary evening at the STMA, featuring the 1940s vintage singer, Jayne Darling.

Doors open 7.30pm for an 8.30pm start. It is advised that people arrive early to get a seat (places are limited). Tea and coffee will be served, and a pay bar will be available. For more information, contact: [email protected] or 01462 813377 (STMA).

Stotfold – Stotfold Cemetery

Stotfold Town Council invites residents to join them at 7.30pm in Stotfold Cemetery.

There will be a service lead by Rev Bill Britt, followed by the laying of wreaths, and then the lighting of the beacon with a tribute read by councillor Steve Buck.

The council stated: "As you will be aware, Mill Lane is currently blocked so access is either on foot or via Malthouse Lane/ Wrayfields.

"The Mill have been very helpful allowing the public to use the nature reserve car park. Please do not park on the verge by the cemetery entrance. The service will begin at the bottom of the cemetery by the war memorial, following which, we will process up the hill to the beacon where we will hear from councillor Bryony Woods, singing for our enjoyment as the beacon is lit."

