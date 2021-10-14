Which roads in Chronicle Country are in dire straits?

Councillors are appealing for residents to tell them which roads and pavements need attention in the coming year so they can put pressure on Central Bedfordshire Council to get them sorted.

Independent councillors for Potton, Adam Zerny and Tracey Wye, Sandy councillor Simon Ford and Biggleswade councillor Hayley Whitaker are asking residents to report any concerns to them.

Cllr Adam Zerny.

Cllr Zerny said "Every year, Central Beds Council's Highways Department puts together a plan for resurfacing local roads. These improvements tend to take place between May and October in order that harsher winter weather cannot undo their work too quickly. We're looking for the public's help to let us know which areas need the most attention."

Last year Cllr Zerny and Cllr Wye asked for your help in putting together a list of the worst roads and pavements in our area.

Cllr Wye said "The council agreed to improve all of the roads which received the most complaints, Baker avenue and Chapman Close in Potton, the junction of Hatley Road and Gamlingay Road, Potton and at the T-junction where Potton Road and the High Street meet, in Wrestlingworth.

"The council also agreed to carry out work to improve pavements on Downside Gardens and Spencer Close, Potton, by the spring of 2022."

However, Cllr Zerny said "We have since noticed there are a number of other roads - such as Newtown, Potton [pictured] - which are in a bad way."

Cllr Whitaker added: "Although I know many residents are reporting problems via the FixMyStreet app I would ask anyone that doesn’t get a satisfactory outcome, or has a recurring problem, to get in touch so that I can help."

Cllr Ford said: "With the winter months drawing in and roads and pavements becoming slippery, I’m sure you would like Central Beds Council to fix the uneven potholed roads and paths within the Sandy Ward.

"We have seen some improvements within Station Road and Bedford Road but there is still plenty of work to do. Please contact myself and report any road/pavement issues across Sandy/Blunham/Beeston so I can address these with Central Beds Councillors to make our paths and roads a safer place for all users."

Get in touch with the councillors via email to [email protected] or Tracey Wye via [email protected] or call 0300 300 8528.

Cllr Zerny and Cllr Wye represent Potton, Sutton, Dunton, Everton, Tempsford, Wrestlingworth, Cockayne Hatley, Eyeworth and Edworth.

To contact Cllr Ford, email: [email protected] or call 0300 300 8503.