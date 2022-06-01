Here's our round up of Jubilee events in the Biggleswade area this bank holiday

Biggleswade

On June 2, a beacon will be lit in the town centre to mark the beginning of the festivities, supported by a patriotic choral performance to lift spirits high.

From 7.45pm on June 2, residents can watch acoustic acts take to the stage, before the beacon lighting and choral performance at 9.20pm.

Beacons will be lit in Bedfordshire and across the country. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

This will be followed by "Biggleswade's biggest ever street party" on Sunday, June 5, from midday in the Market Square with food, drink and family entertainment.

Fairfield

On June 2, there will be a torchlight procession around the village - dress up as kings and queens, princes and princesses! The walk will end at Urban Park where a beacon will be lit.

There will also be a film day on June 3 at the Cricket Field: 2pm Moana (PG); 4.30pm Back to the Future (PG 10); 7pm Mamma Mia (PG 13). There will be food trucks, a licensed bar, and a cocktail wagon.

Ickwell and Northill

Thursday, June 2:

Afternoon tea in Ickwell Village Hall, 2pm to 4pm.

Supper and live music with local band, Rhubarb, at 7.30pm in the marquee on Ickwell Green. Tickets to be purchased in advance, £12 per person. Contact: 01767 627044.

Friday, June 3:

Black tie ball, 6.30pm to 1am. The event is currently sold out but names can be added to a waiting list. Contact: 01767 627044.

Saturday, June 4:

Family magic shows at 10am, 11am, and 12pm, in the marquee on Ickwell Green. Tickets to be purchased in advance, £6 per ticket for a child over two years. £1 adult ticket. Contact: 07591 108746.

Free family treasure hunt, starting at Smithy on Ickwell Green, 12pm - 3pm.

Sunday, June 5:

Family fun and community picnic (please bring your own), 11am - 3pm, Ickwell Green.

Festival Celebration Evensong, 6pm in Northill Church.

Potton:

On June 2 at 9.45pm in the church field, a beacon will be lit by Ruth Bell MBE JP DL.

Visit the Potton Town Council website for a detailed timetable of events from June 2 to 5, including fitness workshops, sports, live music, barbecues, and more!

Sandy:

A free outdoor music event will be held on June 2, between 2pm - 10pm in the grounds of Sandye Place.

There will be a variety of live music performances, the presentation of the Mayor of Sandy’s Community Awards, and the lighting of a beacon. There will also be family activities.

Shefford:

At 2pm the town crier will read a proclamation, before events kick off during the evening with coffee and cakes served in St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, 9pm.

At 9.35pm a piper will then play 'Diu Regnare' and a Bugle Call 'Majesty' will be played at 9.40pm.

Afterwards, a beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

The Shefford Town Memorial Association (STMA) will also be holding its Summer Fete on June 5.

Stotfold:

Stotfold Town Council is pleased to be taking part in the National Lighting of Beacons on June 2.