We have been taking a look at incidents in Biggleswade which Beds Fire and Rescue have attended over the past week, alongside a couple where crews based at Biggleswade Fire Station have been required.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday July 7 two crews were called to a stable fire in Furzenhall Road in Biggleswade at just after 6pm.

Crews from Biggleswade and Sandy found rubbish alight, with a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera used to extinguish the blaze. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday July 8 a crew from Biggleswade was called to a small rubbish fire in an alleyway off The Baulk at just after 8.30am.

A car fire in the High Street are among the incidents Biggleswade firefighters have attended over the past week

A water backpack and thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish the blaze, which was identified as accidental.

On Wednesday July 9 a crew from Biggleswade was among four from across the county that were called to a property fire in Campton at 7.15am.

The blaze affected the first and second floors of the property on Rectory Road, with flames spreading to the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze externally with help from the aerial platform, before firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to tackle the blaze from the inside with hose reels.

Once the fire had been brought under control, cutting away and damping down took place to prevent further spread and make the scene safe.

An investigation of the fire was completed the following day and it was determined the cause of the blaze was accidental.

Later on July 9 a crew was called to a small rubbish fire at Phoenix Park in Wyboston at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

On Thursday July 10 a crew from Biggleswade were among seven from across the county to attend a fire in the open on Barton Road in Streatley at just before 8pm.

Sixty acres of standing corn, stubble, loose straw and 200 metres of hedgerow were all alight, with crews using hose reels, high pressure lances, backpack sprayers and beaters to extinguish the blaze, believed to be accidental.

In the early hours of Sunday July 13 crews were called to a vehicle fire on Biggleswade High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was completed damaged by fire with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and spreaders to tackle the blaze, believed to be accidental.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.