After a year away due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Little Gransden Air and Car Show is back - and we're offering you the chance to win family tickets to the event in this week's Biggleswade Chronicle!

Now in its 29th year, the show promises entertainment for all the family and will be held on Sunday, August 29 at the grass airfield at Little Gransden.

This year the show is expected to feature some incredible sights: two Spitfires, two Hurricanes, two Mustangs, two Harvards, the BBMF Lancaster and the country's only remaining airworthy former RAF Vampire jet trainer.

And if that wasn't enough, a Second World War Russian Yak-3 fighter will be making its first UK airshow appearance.

The show will feature a mix of vintage and classic aircraft, as well as a selection of high-energy aerobatics guaranteed to take your breath away - including a spectacular four-ship formation aerobatic display from the world-renowned Global Stars.

However, the Little Gransden Air Show is more than just a four-hour flying display and this years’ show will host a gathering of around 200 vintage, veteran, and classic vehicles, as well as a brand-new Aston Martin DBS Volante for the discerning observer.

Several car and motorbike clubs will be in attendance including organisations representing the Austin Healey, Triumph Stag, MG, TR, MX5 and Mustang cars as well as Norton and BSA motorbikes.

As well as aircraft and cars, the show will provide a plethora of entertainment for parents and children alike, including an appearance by the award-winning D-Day Darlings, who will be performing live at the show!

Finally, a new food village has been created in one central location to provide visitors with tasty refreshments throughout the day.

Following the recent turbulent times, the organisers of this years’ show are taking steps to make the event a Covid-compliant operation and will be following the latest Government guidelines.

They are also encouraging all visitors to take a lateral flow test 24-hours before the show.

Organised and put on by an entirely unpaid volunteer team, the Little Gransden Air Show started way back in 1992.

Since then, the annual event has raised around £350,000 – with all being donated to the BBC Children in Need appeal, as well as to other local children’s charities. You might even be able to spot the Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear in attendance.

Tickets for the 2021 show are already selling well and are available online at www.littlegransdenairshow.co.uk

Pick up a copy of this week's Biggleswade Chronicle - on sale on Friday, August 13 - for a chance to win tickets to the show for two adults and two children.

1. The D-Day Darlings perform Photo: Gareth Burgess Buy photo

2. The P51 Mustang Miss Helen in flight Photo: Gareth Burgess Buy photo

3. The Global Stars will be putting on a display Photo: Keith Wilson Buy photo

4. The country's only remaining airworthy former RAF Vampire jet trainer will be at the show Photo: Keith Wilson Buy photo