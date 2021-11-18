Here's when Biggleswade's Christmas lights will be switched on

Biggleswade Town Council's Christmas Lights Switch On and Fair will mark the beginning of the festive season for families.

People are invited to gather in the Market Square on Friday, November 26, from noon until 8pm for plenty of fun, treats and a visit from someone special.

Families can enjoy children's competitions, a Christmas market, street food, a children's fairground, 'Christmas Stars' and of course, an appearance from Santa Claus!

The 2019 Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: June Essex.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm and there will be BSL interpretation at the event.

Christmas Stars will be available from the plant stall on Biggleswade Saturday Market from November 13 until December 18.

Stars will also be available from the Christmas Eve Market on Friday, December 24.