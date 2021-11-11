People across the country will be coming together on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day.

And Chronicle Country is no exception, with communities once again holding public events after Covid-19 restrictions saw a scaling-down of services and parades.

They will be coming together to honour all those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice as the parades and services resume on Sunday, November 14.

Sandy War Memorial

Biggleswade:

In Biggleswade, members of the public are invited to join the parade and service at 10.45am around the War Memorial in the Market Square.

The service will include the laying of wreaths and reading of the roll of honour and two minutes silence.

The order of service and hymn sheet is available online.

Sandy:

Sandy is holding its Remembrance event in Sandy Market Square.

The parade will march from Swan Lane to the War Memorial on Bedford Road at 10.50am, followed by the act of Remembrance and wreath laying at the memorial at 11am.

At 11.15am the parade will march from Bedford Road to the Market Square via the High Street and Cambridge Road for an outdoor Service of Remembrance at 11.30am.

The order of service and hymn sheet can be downloaded from the council's website.

Fairfield:

Fairfield Parish Council will be holding a Remembrance Service in the Urban Park this year at 3pm.

Fairfield Scouts will be assembling near the old church of St Luke’s and marching to the park. Management companies and organisations will be laying wreaths, while the council will be handing out individual poppies for people to lay.

There will be a bucket collection for the Royal British Legion.

Shefford:

Shefford's Remembrance Sunday service will start at 10.45am with a parade along the High Street to the Memorial, followed by the Act of Remembrance, the two minutes silence, and wreath-laying by the town's organisations and businesses.

The parade will finish by 11.45 am.

Potton:

This year’s Remembrance Service and Parade in Potton starts at 10.15am in the Market Square followed by the parade to the War Memorial, leaving promptly at 10.30am.

There will be the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial at Potton Cemetery in Sandy Road following the two minutes silence at 11am.

Gamlingay: