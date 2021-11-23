Here's when Sandy's Christmas lights will be switched on

Santa will make an appearance at the event. PIC: Steve Liddle

Festive fun is coming to Sandy this weekend - as the town is bathed in Christmas lights.

The town's Christmas Lights Switch On Event is set to take place on Sunday, November 28 in Sandy Market Square.

Organised by the Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights, the event starts at 12.30pm, with the all-important switch on by the Carnival Prince and Princess at 4.30pm.

Children perform at the 2019 switch on. PIC: Steve Liddle

This year's event will be even bigger and better than before - with more than 40 stalls to browse and pick up some Christmas treats, including sweets, truffles, crafts, jewellery, bath bombs and more.

You can also enjoy a hog roast and mulled wine.

And don't forget to take part in the tombola and buy some raffle tickets - as there are some top prizes up for grabs.