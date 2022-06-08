Hobbycraft in Biggleswade will hold its grand opening this weekend - with goody bags up for grabs

Hobbycraft has opened its doors at the A1 Retail Park in Biggleswade – and there will be a grand opening event to celebrate this weekend.

The UK's largest arts and crafts retailer officially started trading in town on Tuesday, but from 9am on Saturday it will be holding an event with offers, activities and the chance for the first 100 customers to get their hands on a free goody bag.

There will also be live craft demonstrations throughout the day to help inspire customers.

The Biggleswade Hobbycraft team. PIC: Beth Prodger / Beth Prodger Photography

The new store has created 14 jobs, with experts on crafts from baking and crochet to props and papercraft.

Speaking ahead of the opening, store manager Daniel said: “Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the new store and share their crafting experience. We look forward to providing Biggleswade customers with the ultimate retail experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices.”

READ MORE:

Activities at the store will include craft workshops suitable for the whole family, including special kids’ sessions – with prices starting at £5 bookable online.

The new Biggleswade store will be open 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm Sunday.

The Biggleswade store has the following guidelines in place:

Sanitisation points where customers are able to clean hands, baskets, and trolley handles

Throughout the store, there will be signage to encourage social distancing