Housebuilder donated thousands of pounds to good causes in Bedfordshire in 2021

L to R: Ali Bradbury and Louise Gardner of Clophill Heritage Trust, and Kerry Jones of Mulberry Homes

Good causes across Bedfordshire were given a cash boost as part of a housebuilder's anniversary celebrations.

Mulberry Homes donated more than £30k to good causes throughout 2021 as part of its 10-year anniversary campaign - donating a cash sum to a charity or public organisation each month.

Bedfordshire charities that received donations included For Men to Talk, Happy Days Children’s Charity, Clophill Heritage Trust and Greensand Country.

For Men to Talk founder Luke Newman

The final donation of the year was to the Butterfly Conservation, which has a branch covering Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

For Men to Talk founder, Luke Newman, said: “I cannot thank Mulberry Homes enough for this donation to our group.

"Our mission is to change the perception that men should remain silent in regards to their feelings and with the help of Mulberry Homes, we can change that.”

Ali Bradbury, CEO of Clophill Heritage Trust, added: “We are extremely grateful to Mulberry Homes for supporting us with a generous donation towards our eco water supply system.

Thank you, Mulberry Homes.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “It’s been wonderful contributing to the work and impact of numerous charitable groups by donating funds to those who need it most, especially throughout a particularly challenging year.”

Mulberry Homes is now running a 2022 campaign called The Mulberry Community Chest.

As part of the programme, charities and public organisations local to its developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of up to £1,000.

Each month, a judging panel will select a beneficiary to secure the requested funding.