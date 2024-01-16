The pooches are now with the dog warden

The two pups were found in the Hatch area. Pictures: Biggleswade Community Policing Team

Police are appealing for help to track the owners of two young springer spaniels found in Hatch over the weekend.

The Biggleswade Community Policing team put out an appeal on Facebook, saying: “These two little beauts were found wandering around the Hatch area earlier today. They are now safe with the Dog Warden. I'm sure someone is missing them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dogs, described as one male liver and white, and one female tan and white are not microchipped.

Anyone who believes the dogs belong to then can email [email protected] who act as dog wardens for Central Bedfordshire Council, or call 03444 828 300.