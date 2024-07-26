Biggleswade farmer Jane Gurney receiving her MBE earlier this year

Biggleswade farmer Jane Gurney is still feeling hugely proud and privileged after being given the Freedom of the City of London in The Worshipful Company of Farmers.

The mother-of-five - who has campaigned tirelessly for trailer safety campaign after her son was killed in a trailer accident in 2014 – says: “I can’t tell you how moving the ceremony was. I travelled to the heart of London with family and friends and we enjoyed a wonderful day together.”

Jane initially received a letter from the Court Assistant informing her that the Court of Aldermen had passed an order for her admission to the Freedom of the City of London in The Worshipful Company of Farmers.

She explains the ancient tradition that still applies today: “In order to be robed as a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, you must first receive your Freedom of the City.

Jane Gurney receives the Freedom of the City from the Chamberlain, assisted by the Beadle

“The ceremony takes about half an hour in the historical Guildhall and was conducted by the City’s Chamberlain, Caroline Louise Al’Beyerty.”

The next day she wore a robe for her clothing as a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Farmers. This took place at the Farmers and Fletchers Hall in Cloth Street and was followed by a Court lunch and welcome, as she moved from a Freeman of the Company of Farmers to a Liveryman.

Jane, who farms near the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire border, says most of the entitlements of the Freedom are now obsolete but adds smiling: “I can still drive my sheep across the bridge. In fact there is an annual ceremony that allows just that.”

This is her second major accolade this year – she was awarded an MBE in the King’s inaugural New Year’s Honours List for services to the agricultural community after establishing Tilly Your Trailer, an 18 point inspection procedure and certificate to ensure trailers are properly maintained and serviced.

Jane’s 19-year-old son Harry Christian-Allan was killed during a summer job, when the trailer he was pulling caused him to crash. The campaign was named after Harry’s Beagle dog, Tilly, and it has had an immense impact

Jane says: “The Tilly Pass is super busy at the moment supporting the agri industry safety message.

"We’ve had a busy week training police officers from a number of counties. The idea is to share our knowledge of the requirements of towing with a tractor and trailer combination and the importance of compliance when it comes to maintenance and daily checks.”

This week (July 22 – 26) was Farm Safety Week, an annual event led by the Farm Safety Foundation (affectionately known as the ‘Yellow Wellies’). The annual figures for fatalities on the industry were also released. There were 27 for the year 2023-2024, with nine relating to transport.

Jane’s crusade for farm safety following Harry’s fatal accident continues unabated. She has won the support, respect and admiration of trailer manufacturers, machinery dealers, safety experts, the police and farmers themselves.

Tilly Your Trailer HQ is now situated on Jane’s Greensand Ridge farm and the whole family is involved. The database holds details of all trailers registered under the scheme, including some from distilleries in Scotland.